Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji Airways launches new conservation campaign

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 15, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Fiji Airways]

Fiji Airways has launched its first Our Ocean, Our Life; an in-flight children’s activity pack and series of books.

This is dedicated to educating the future generation on the importance of preserving and protecting Fiji’s spectacular yet fragile marine environment.

Fiji is the first Small Island Developing State in the world to announce a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Article continues after advertisement

Now, its national carrier is championing key eco-conservation and environmental messages with the launch of five colourful ocean characters and a series of in-flight children’s books.

From December 1st when Fiji Airways’ international commercial flights resume, travellers aged two-12 will be provided with a complimentary activity pack to entertain them on board whilst inspiring them to consider ways to help conserve and protect marine life.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljeon says they are excited to help teach the future generation of explorers about the adverse impact of climate change and pollution on nations like Fiji, and ways that they can help protect and preserve it.

Viljoen says the national carrier works with the Department of Forestry to plant a tree for every international take-off on its network.

Since starting the project, they’ve planted over 55,000 plants and majority of these have been mangrove trees.

Fiji Airways plans to integrate the Our Ocean Our Life characters across additional platforms in 2022.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.