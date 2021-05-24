Fiji Airways launches new conservation campaign

Fiji Airways has launched its first Our Ocean, Our Life; an in-flight children’s activity pack and series of books.

This is dedicated to educating the future generation on the importance of preserving and protecting Fiji’s spectacular yet fragile marine environment.

Fiji is the first Small Island Developing State in the world to announce a commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Now, its national carrier is championing key eco-conservation and environmental messages with the launch of five colourful ocean characters and a series of in-flight children’s books.

Excited to launch #OurOceanOurLife! From 1 Dec 2021 our young travellers (2-12 years old) will receive a complimentary in-flight activity pack featuring eco-conservation and environmental messages by our 5 characters lead by Saboo the turtle🐢 Learn more: https://t.co/pPtoLaj5BI pic.twitter.com/hjb53CJZiD — Fiji Airways (@FijiAirways) November 15, 2021

From December 1st when Fiji Airways’ international commercial flights resume, travellers aged two-12 will be provided with a complimentary activity pack to entertain them on board whilst inspiring them to consider ways to help conserve and protect marine life.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljeon says they are excited to help teach the future generation of explorers about the adverse impact of climate change and pollution on nations like Fiji, and ways that they can help protect and preserve it.

Viljoen says the national carrier works with the Department of Forestry to plant a tree for every international take-off on its network.

Since starting the project, they’ve planted over 55,000 plants and majority of these have been mangrove trees.

Fiji Airways plans to integrate the Our Ocean Our Life characters across additional platforms in 2022.