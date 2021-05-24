Fiji Airways invest in leadership development

The turnover for Fiji Airways dropped significantly from over a billion dollars annually to zero says Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen.

Speaking at the Top Executives Conference in Nadi, Viljoen says the pandemic has heightened the need to invent and invest in leadership development.

He says the company had to deconstruct some facets of its operation to ensure the business stays afloat.

“It took a lot of work and a lot of our development to become convincing, influencing. We ought to become creative and innovative. I can tell you it took a journey and we’ve learned a lot. And that’s leadership at its best.”

Viljoen says they had to sacrifice, persevere and continue pushing the way to survive.



He believes inspired leadership requires admitting and learning from mistakes for continuous improvement.

“We arranged short deferrals of capital payment and leases and we reduced employment costs.”

The Reserve Bank anticipates Fiji will see about 250,000 tourists next year meaning more revenue for the national airline.