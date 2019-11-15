Fiji Airways increases freight services

Fiji Airways has increased its weekly freighter services to up to 10 flights per week.

Services between Nadi and Auckland have increased to up to 3 flights per week, while the Nadi-Sydney and Nadi-Los Angeles flights operate up to twice a week.

Freight services to Hong Kong and Port Vila in Vanuatu remain at one per week.

Fiji Airways Managing Director & CEO Andre Viljoen says the airline remains committed to dedicated freighter services vital to the supply chain for exports sector.

Between 1st April and 30th June, Fiji Airways carried about 1,205 tonnes of exports consisting of fresh produce, garments, kava and seafood.

Inbound freight consisted of consignments for businesses, as well as almost 52 tonnes of essential medical supplies including vaccines, test kits, medicine and humanitarian aid.

Viljoen says Fiji Airways’ freight services keep the economy moving and benefit primary producers, farmers, fisherfolk, workers, exporters, freight forwarders and consumers alike.