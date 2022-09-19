Fiji Airways hand-picks destinations following reviews

Fiji Airways adopts a rigorous and strategic process before a flight destination is established says Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen.

Viljoen says most of the current destinations provide a profitable advantage for the nation.

Viljoen was responding to suggestions from former National Federation Party provisional candidate Hiroshi Taniguchi to sell Fiji Airways to Air New Zealand or Qantas Airlines to have a “world network”.

“We do network reviews throughout the year and we bring in experts and organizations like cibaree which is a top aviation consultancy who have the tools. And we do what we call a clean-sheet review, we look at all the possibilities that we can fly to, if we have the capacity to fly.”



Andre Viljoen

Viljoen says this same process was used before Fiji Airways opened its commercial flight schedules to Vancouver, Canada starting from November 25th – a plan that has been in the pipeline for some time.

“And Vancouver has been on our schedule for a long time and we were gonna start operating before COVID, but COVID set it back and now that we’re up and operating again, Vancouver is a good market to start.”

Fiji Airways is currently flying to nine countries every week including the United Kingdom and the USA.