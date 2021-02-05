Fiji Airways extends use of flight credits

Fiji Airways has extended the flight credits validity for its customers up to 31st December, 2022.

The credits are for cancelled flights resulting from COVID-19 enforced border closures from 19th March last year.

Scheduled commercial flights on the airline’s international network suspended in March continue while border restrictions remain in place at Fiji Airways’ destinations.

Chief executive, Andre Viljoen, says this extension offers greater peace of mind to customers holding credit with Fiji Airways given the prolonged border closures.

Viljeon says the extension for use of flight credits by another 12 months will allow customer to choose another travel time that suits their circumstances and requirements.