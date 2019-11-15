Fiji Airways deems Travel Ready flight a success

The Fiji Airways Travel Ready flight has been labelled a success as the airline prepares for when borders reopen.

Two hours in the skies above Fiji, passengers were treated to the world-class Fijian hospitality onboard the Airbus A350, taking into account the current restrictions of COVID-19.

Executive General Manager Shaenaz Voss says they were happy with how things went, considering that this was the second passenger flight by Fiji Airways ever since the borders closed.

“So we tried a few scenarios onboard of isolating people and doing the checks. Also we were trailing our new service onboard and it worked out very well. It was good to have the team go through the process and be travel ready.”

Voss says there are a few minor issues they will have to deal with that can be addressed immediately.

She says there were also no new flight attendants.

“These are our cabin crew who have worked with us in the past so we had some senior crew on board and we also had some junior crew who have been with us in the last 2-3 years and they handled the entire flight pretty well.”

With today being a huge achievement for the airline, passengers also took the opportunity to make it a memorable flight for them.

Lautoka resident Sarojini Vijen says they decided to celebrate her nephew’s birthday onboard.

“Today it’s a very special day for my family as my nephew has turned 10 today, double digits, so we decided to give him a treat.”

The airline also introduced its customer wellness champions who will be part of the crew.