Fiji Airways coverts ATR aircraft for freight operations on 05th June 2020.

Fiji Airways recently converted a Fiji Link ATR 72-600 aircraft to a freighter configuration to operate a cargo trip to Port Villa.

This is the first time the airline has reconfigured its ATR aircraft for freight operations.

The freighter service carried 3.8 tonnes of cargo from Nadi to Port Vila and 1.6 tonnes on the return sector on Sunday.



[Source: Supplied]

Outbound freight included medical supplies, while the outbound carried a number of consolidated items, including coffee and mail.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Office, Andre Viljoen says they remain committed to operating freight services to maintain essential supply lines between Fiji and its key markets, and have been exploring ways to similarly assist our regional neighbours.

With the approval of aircraft manufacturer ATR, Viljoen says their regulator CAAF as well as the relevant governments were able to reconfigure and operate the first ATR freighter.

The reconfiguration included removal of all passenger seats from the aircraft, and was done in line with manufacturer specifications by Fiji Airways’ Engineering at the airline’s Hangar facilities in Nadi.

Another ATR freighter service is scheduled for Nuku’alofa, Tonga next week.

Fiji Airways will switch the ATR 72-600 aircraft between passenger and freight-only operations as required.