Fiji Airways committed to 737 Max aircraft

Fiji Airways says the deal for the five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft was announced on 23 November 2016.

This was when the acquisition process was explained in detail.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Andre Viljeon says at the time, they also detailed that it was a 12-year Sale & Leaseback Agreement with GECAS where the lessor is effectively renting the aircraft to Fiji Airways.

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft arrived in December 2018 and January 2019 with the other three due to be delivered by mid-2019.

However, the Boeing 737 MAX fleet was grounded globally in March 2019 and as such, all deliveries of the MAX aircraft were deferred while production continued.

Viljeon adds the Civil Aviation Authorities of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji lifted their suspensions in late March, after extensive technical safety assessments of the aircraft.

On 1st April, Fiji Airways accepted the return to service requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, paving the way for these aircraft to arrive in Fiji.

Airline staff, including engineers, pilots and other experts, along with Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF) have been in Seattle Washington, since the beginning of April for the handover of the aircraft which arrived last week.

The airline CEO also says the crew left well before this current outbreak and the process was already underway when the current outbreak occurred.

Viljeon says Fiji Airways is contractually obligated to take these aircraft and penalties for breaking these contracts are much more severe than accepting and using the aircraft to earn revenue.

Most airlines around the world are doing the same.

Fiji Airways has been able to re-negotiate and drive down monthly recurring fixed costs by about 50%. EN