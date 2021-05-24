Fiji Airways commemorates 70th anniversary

Fiji Airways marked its anniversary with staff who connected virtually from Fiji and global offices to reminisce the airline’s 70-year history.

They also rally around their commitment to ensuring its survival post-pandemic.

Fiji Airways’ first flight took off on September 1st in 1951 and the national carrier has grown into an international airline with an extended network to 108 destinations globally.

Article continues after advertisement

Chair, Rajesh Punja says the airline has consistently broken new ground, creating a bridge for Fiji to the world and the world to Fiji.

Punja adds COVID has grounded commercial flying temporarily, but cannot wipe the airlines’ 70-year history.

Addressing staff from their Nadi Head Office, chief executive, Andre Viljoen says the National Airline draws strength from its 70-year history, to fight the current existential crisis caused by the COVID pandemic.

Viljoen says their grit and determination to survive and thrive, is the foundation on which the airline will return to the skies post-pandemic.

He acknowledged the critical and ongoing support from the Fijian Government.

According to Viljoen the world has changed and there will be a new normal for travel when most countries re-open their borders.

He highlights through the ‘Travel Ready programme’, Fiji Airways has attained two distinct awards that will give confidence to its customers when commercial flying resumes.

Viljoen says the vaccination rollout has helped accelerate the timeline, and a re-opening framework is being finalised in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the COVID Response Management Team.