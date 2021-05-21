Fiji Airways cancels flights further

Fiji Airways has announced further cancellation of all its domestic and passenger repatriation flights until June 12.

The airline says this is in light of the continued movement restrictions in Fiji.

It says in conjunction with foreign high commissions and embassies, a limited number of Special Flights are approved allowing foreigners to depart Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Dedicated freighter services will continue to ensure vital export and import supply chains for Fiji remain intact.