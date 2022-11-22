Fiji Airways adds more flights

Fiji Airways has added twice weekly overnight flights to Tonga and thrice weekly overnight flights to Samoa from Nadi.

This is done to keep up with demand and offer Australians more connections to holiday destinations in the South Pacific.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says as they approach the peak travel season over the holidays, they are excited to offer Australians more connections with new overnight services to Tonga and Samoa.

The introduction of additional flights to Tonga and Samoa adds to Fiji Airways’ growing network of destinations and services.

This month, Fiji Airways and British Airways have launched a new frequent flyer program partnership.

Members from both airlines can now enjoy added benefits like priority check-in boarding, lounge access, plus many others when travelling with either Fiji Airways or British Airways.