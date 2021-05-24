Fiji Airways 84 percent loaded for December

December is already looking ecstatic for our national carrier Fiji Airways.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen, says their schedules are already 84 percent loaded.

These are flights to major destinations including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, Honolulu, New Zealand, and even Hong Kong and Japan.

Viljoen says multiple flights are also ready to fly to the island nations.

“Obviously as we get closer to December and any of the countries remain close to tourism, we’ll have to readjust that schedule but we have that for sale immediately as we are talking.

Viljoen says there are exciting offers for Fijians leaving the country as well for tourists coming to Fiji.

In his national address the Prime Minister has also said that our planes are prepared and airports are adapted.

Bainimarama says he Fiji Airways team have been awaiting this day for months and are more than ready to fly tourists safely to our shores.

He adds the national carrier has the highest possible SKYTRAX 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and the Diamond certification by the Airline Passenger Experience Association or APEX.

Fiji will have a no-jab, no-fly policy.

Travellers aged 18 years and above must be fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Before departing for Fiji, anyone aged 12 years and above must show a negative RT-PCR result for COVID-19 from a test taken within three days of departure.

At Nadi Airport, immediately upon arrival, all travellers must download careFIJI onto their phones.