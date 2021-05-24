Home

Fiji Airports ramps up its operation

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 4:05 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways, Qantas and Virgin Australia have started taking passenger bookings for December.

Fiji Airports acting chief executive, Isei Tudreu says they are working with these airlines to ensure a seamless and safe airport experience when borders re-open.

Tudreu says an important function will be slot management to ensure each flight is safely processed.

He adds Fiji Airports is regularly meeting with all the stakeholders to show the world that Fiji is ready to welcome passengers back.

Fiji Airports Chair, Geoffrey Shaw says they look forward to safely welcoming the returning international visitors under the new normal.

Fiji Airports is ramping up its Nadi International Airport operations in anticipation of the re-opening of the international borders.

Shaw says the Airport is accredited by Airports Council International and has been awarded the Airport Health Accreditation.

He adds this milestone and internationally accepted accreditation, confirms Nadi International Airport as a safe and desirable travel destination.

The entire international terminal is continuously disinfected and sanitized.

Shaw says the facilities and passenger processes are aligned and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of travelers.

