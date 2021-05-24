Fiji Airports cushions losses from rental income

About $45m in rental discounts were provided to the retail outlets at the Nadi and Nausori International Airports over the last two years.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu, says ever since the airport ceased operations, they realized the gravity of the impact on businesses which came to a standstill.

Tudreu says in good faith they offered to assist tenants during the challenging period.

[Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu]

“I’m grateful again to the team and that includes the Port and the workers in recognizing that to build we have to understand the business out there, so if people are not getting the revenue you can imagine the impact it has on operations.”

He says the main message he wanted to get across was that Fiji Airports stands by its partners during good times and bad times.

Tudreu says they hoped the assistance would be of some relief as the past 19 months have been very tough.

With fully vaccinated tourists coming to Fiji from next month, operators have been setting up their shops in anticipation of an influx of holidaymakers.

Close to 200 Fijians have also been re-employed at the Nadi Airport.