Fiji aims for top 50 ranking

The Ministry of Trade has embarked on an ambitious target to improve Fiji’s ease of doing business ranking.

There are plans to significantly improve Fiji’s ranking from the current 102 in the world to 50 in the next five years.

Trade Minister Premila Kumar while responding to an oral question in Parliament today highlighted that while the digital transformation is at the core of the ongoing reforms, improving business processes is critical.

Article continues after advertisement

“The cabinet last month approved a bold target of been ranked in the top 50 in terms of doing business by the year 2025. It now becomes the mandate of the Ease of Doing Business Taskforce to adhere their monitoring, supervisory and review role to ensure that targets are met. The taskforce will also articulate progress to World Bank group through appropriate reporting mechanism.”

Kumar says from July last year, the Biz Fiji portal has enabled the improved quality and efficiency of services, ensuring better service delivery to assist both potential businesses and established businesses where needed.