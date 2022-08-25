FICL is ready to support local businesses

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Investment Corporation Limited is ready to support local businesses to expand and provide investment capital.

General Manager Rowena Fong says they have been receiving numerous calls in the past few weeks from interested parties, keen to get capital for investment.

“By providing seed capital for solo ventures, development capital for existing ventures or requiring additional expansion of funds and we can also provide capital to assist in the continuous development of a project.”

Fong adds that FICL can provide capital for investments ranging from $100,000 to one million dollars.

The government has provided stimulus in the 2022-23 budget to assist in taking these investments/companies to new heights.