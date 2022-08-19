FICL calls for EOI for new investments

[Supplied]

The Fiji Investment Corporation Limited is inviting interested locally owned entities to submit an expression of interest for investment.

FICL, which acts as a catalyst for domestic investment, is now looking for new investments to meet this objective.

The investments may be through providing seed capital for start-up ventures, development capital for existing ventures requiring additional expansion of funds, and capital to continue to assist in the development stage of projector contingency guarantees.

The government has provided stimulus in the 2022-23 budget to assist in taking these investments/companies to new heights.

FICL is open to submissions of investment proposals from $100,000 to one million dollars.

This comes as the FICL Board has appointed Rowena Fong as General Manager.

Board Chair, Doctor Nur Bano Ali says Fong brings a wealth of experience to her new role of providing diverse leadership in the planning and implementation of the role and objectives of FICL.