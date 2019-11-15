Fiat offices raided over diesel emissions fraud claims

Authorities in Germany, Italy and Switzerland have raided the offices of car giant Fiat-Chrysler and truck maker CNH Industrial over claims some engines produced illegal levels of emissions.

The action concerns alleged use of so-called “defeat devices” to mask vehicles’ diesel pollution output.

Engines used by Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep, as well as CNH’s Iveco trucks are the focus of the probe.

UK authorities have also asked two firms in London to provide documents.

Fiat-Chrysler Automobile (FCA) and CNH Industrial (CNH) are both controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family.