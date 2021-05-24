FHTA works with stakeholders to ensure compliance

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association says they have welcomed around 30,000 visitors since Fiji reopened its borders five weeks ago.

The Association says this also includes Fijians returning home for the holidays to visit friends and family.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says tourism staff is back at work after 20 months of uncertainty and they are just as happy to be back at work welcoming visitors and ensuring they have a safe, memorable holiday.

The association says some incidents where some visitors have been unhappy with the required COVID-safe protocols that demand their post-arrival positive confirmation of infection.

But it says most international travelers and returning residents understand that Fijian health authority protocols align with that practiced worldwide and are followed strictly.

It says airlines, travel agents, hotels, and tourism authorities have provided ample warnings, reminders on the need for adequate travel insurance and the risks of testing positive during holidays.