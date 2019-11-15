FHTA raises concern about unregulated AirBnB

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has raised concerns regarding the increase in unregulated AirBnB’s in Fiji.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says while AirBnB’s provide similar services as hotels, they are spared from all the regulatory requirements.

“Many of them are probably doing the right thing, but our point is that they’re not regulated, they don’t pay the taxes that the tourism industry pays. They’re not having to be compliant with all the regulatory requirements, the tourism industry is and so that, that seems to us to be two standards really.”

Despite AirBnB’s and Hotels in Fiji providing the same services, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association sees it unfair that one is doing all the things that the country’s regulatory authorities require, and one is simply providing the service without being regulated.

Lockington says it’s important that all service providers such as hotels and AirBnB’s are regulated to ensure guests are provided a safe environment.