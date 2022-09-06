FHTA members gain insight into tax changes

[File Photo]

Understanding tax mechanisms is an important component of the tourism industry says Fiji Hoteliers and Tourism Association chief executive Fantasha Lockington.

Lockington was speaking at the information session held by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service for the members of FHTA.

She says FHTA members will now be able to become more tax compliant after gaining an insight into some of the tax and policy changes in the 2022-23 National Budget.

Article continues after advertisement

”When business is good you should be paying your taxes. That’s just given, doesn’t go away. But it is also a time for us to sit back and reflect on where we can take advantage of the incentives so that we can improve our business. You can drive the value for money. Fiji is trying to make sure that it does as a destination and also that in complying with your tax requirements, you understand the specifics of it”.

Fiji Revenue and Custom Services Chief Executive, Mark Dixon and his senior team provided clarity and background for key areas of the budget that impact the tourism industry.

Dixon says the members were able to gain insight into the policy amendments, online system and pending implementation of the Vat Monitoring System.

”Meeting regularly with FHTA is a really important activity; it’s how we connect with the tourism industry. The tourism industry is leading the charge in terms of Fiji’s economic recovery and, therefore, FRCS wants to work with them. We have some fantastic concessions. We want to make sure they get the maximum opportunity for those who continue to grow”.

Dixon adds they have a role to play in helping businesses and the economy to grow.

A similar session will be held with FHTA members in Nadi today.