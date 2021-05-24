FHL Tower delayed

The Fijian Holdings Limited will now have to revise the completion time for its Tower.

In its financial report ending June 2021, Group Chief Executive, Jaoji Koroi, says the FHL Tower project is currently the single-largest investment exposure for the Group.

Koroi says the project has faced its fair challenge with the impact of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The project is a 17-storey commercial office space with Green Building Certification.

Koroi adds apart from the successful completion of the project, the FHL management will be launching its marketing plan soon.

He says they will then be actively engaging in pre-leasing the property.

Work on the FHL Tower began in August 2019, and was to be ready within two and a half years.

The estimated cost of the project at that time was $65m.