FHL Group’s profit declines

Fijian Holdings Limited recorded a net profit before tax of $11.10m for the financial year ending June 30th, compared to $45.44m for the same period last year.

The Group in its market announcement says the effects of COVID-19 were widely felt shutting down the tourism sector completely from March.

It says all other business sectors also had a difficult three months toward the closing of the financial year as the group was challenged to sustain its revenue streams.

The shortfall in performance by over 75 percent is largely attributed to the performance of Basic Industries Limited, Pacific Cement Limited and Serendib Investment Limited.

It says South Sea Cruises Limited and Merchant Finance Limited while not reporting losses did suffer a huge drop in profits largely due to the impact of COVID-19.

It further adds the restoration of the tourism sectors remain critical for the group performance as the trickledown effect in other business sectors is largely related to tourism.

Construction sectors were also affected by the lockdown in March and April causing major deficiency in its revenue streams.

Major construction projects were also put on hold causing further pressure on sales for Basic Industry and Humes.

Acting Chair Yogesh Karan says this is unprecedented times and the board and management of FHL Group are monitoring the operations on a daily basis with strict cost control measures already in effect.