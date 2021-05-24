Home

Business

Few large projects set to take off soon

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 25, 2021 12:30 pm

A number of large projects will get off the ground soon as international travel resumes next month, allowing investors back in.

Investment Fiji says several investors have been waiting to fly over for a while now, and with attractive incentives in different sectors, they are anticipating investment to pick up.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says they are developing a long-term strategic plan to attract investors.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this financial year, Investment Fiji has planned a total of 26 Trade & Investment Promotional Events to promote Fiji’s premium export products and investment opportunities across key sectors.”

Investment Fiji today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Fiji to support five of its 26 Trade and Investment Expos set for this financial year.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald Prasad says this will also increase Fiji’s digital footprints in various potential markets.

“What it means is it provides a platform for our Fijian exporters to showcase their products and services and this is also a great time for Investment Fiji to showcase Fiji and attract international investments.”

The collaboration between Vodafone and Investment Fiji is both timely and relevant in marketing Fiji as an investment destination.

 

