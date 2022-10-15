Festive season surveillance launched

The increasing consumer complaints during the festive season have prompted the Consumer Council of Fiji to launch its festive season surveillance campaign dubbed ‘Trader Watch’.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this is a vigorous and intensive market surveillance program targeting businesses that attract high consumer demand during this season.

Shandil says it will monitor the profiteering behavior of certain traders.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are working to ensure that when consumers pick an item from any store shelf, it is of the expected quality and in compliance with all the consumer protection laws in Fiji.

The officers of the council will go street by street, store by store sieving through products to ensure consumers get the best quality products.

The Council continues to remind traders that the principles of good business practices must be strongly adhered to and any and all unscrupulous practices will be promptly communicated to consumers via social and mainstream media.

Unscrupulous practices will not go unpunished as the Council will aggressively push for enforcement actions against those found breaching consumer protection laws.

Shandil is also calling on consumers to always ensure to practice proper due diligence when doing their shopping as the hive of activities will be a perfect platform for some businesses to try and make the most of vulnerable consumers.

Consumers who feel they have been hard done by traders or notice other unethical practices can contact the Consumer Council on our toll-free number 155 or lodge their complaints using the Council’s mobile app.