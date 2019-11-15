Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims|Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa|Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|Organizations urged to liaise with EOC|120 personnel urged to work transparently|Government delegation visits Lovelove residents|Kubulau and Wainunu now accessible|TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds|US donates towards rehabilitation work|China offers message of sympathy|No extensive damage to government infrastructure: Seruiratu|Fiji seeks assistance from Australia|
Full Coverage

Business

Festive sales not as expected says retailers

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 22, 2020 12:20 pm
Despite the festive period, business in Suva has been slow.

Despite the festive period, business in Suva has been slow.

With Christmas in the City Sale starting this morning, people were seen shopping for necessities instead of taking advantage of the initiative.

FBC News spoke with a few businesses and customers today who gave their views on the Christmas hype.

Article continues after advertisement

Suresh Raniga says times are difficult now.

“Last year was very good because we didn’t have this situation at that time. The situation now has badly hit the business, including communities, students and everybody. So, basically we don’t expect that Christmas rush that used to be.”

For Sudha Prasad, the Christmas will not be the same this year as her business has been struggling since COVID-19 hit in March.

“Plenty people had no job and the businesses were down this year, there was no money that is why the businesses were down.”

The Christmas in the city sale ends on Thursday.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.