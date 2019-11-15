Festive sales not as expected says retailers

Despite the festive period, business in Suva has been slow.

With Christmas in the City Sale starting this morning, people were seen shopping for necessities instead of taking advantage of the initiative.

FBC News spoke with a few businesses and customers today who gave their views on the Christmas hype.

Article continues after advertisement

Suresh Raniga says times are difficult now.

“Last year was very good because we didn’t have this situation at that time. The situation now has badly hit the business, including communities, students and everybody. So, basically we don’t expect that Christmas rush that used to be.”

For Sudha Prasad, the Christmas will not be the same this year as her business has been struggling since COVID-19 hit in March.

“Plenty people had no job and the businesses were down this year, there was no money that is why the businesses were down.”

The Christmas in the city sale ends on Thursday.