Fears of second virus outbreak hit US shares

Financial markets have slumped amid fears that an uptick in coronavirus cases will hurt the economic recovery.

The falls come a day after America’s central bank said the US faces a long road to recovery.

In the US, the three main financial indexes saw their worst day in weeks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 5% at mid-day.

Article continues after advertisement

The steep falls follow a weeks-long rally that had helped shares recover some ground from March lows.

European shares also dropped, with the UK’s FTSE 100 sinking about 4%.

Energy and travel stocks were among the biggest losers, as oil prices also took a hit.

The falls came as Arizona and South Carolina were among several states in the US where the number of cases was on the rise.