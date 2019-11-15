Fears of second lockdown wipe £50bn off UK stocks

Fears that a renewed rise in coronavirus cases will blight economic prospects have wiped more than £50bn off UK shares, and caused similar falls across European and US stock markets.

London’s FTSE 100 share index closed down 3.4%, with airlines, travel firms, hotel groups and pubs leading the rout.

Worst hit was British Airways owner IAG, down 12%.

Markets in Paris, Frankfurt and Madrid also dived, while the US Dow Jones index lost 1.8% after paring losses.

It comes amid fears that major economies could see second lockdowns as they struggle to regain control of the virus.