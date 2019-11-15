Business
Fears of second lockdown wipe £50bn off UK stocks
September 22, 2020 11:06 am
Fears that a renewed rise in coronavirus cases will blight economic prospects have wiped more than £50bn off UK shares, and caused similar falls across European and US stock markets.
London’s FTSE 100 share index closed down 3.4%, with airlines, travel firms, hotel groups and pubs leading the rout.
Worst hit was British Airways owner IAG, down 12%.
Markets in Paris, Frankfurt and Madrid also dived, while the US Dow Jones index lost 1.8% after paring losses.
It comes amid fears that major economies could see second lockdowns as they struggle to regain control of the virus.
