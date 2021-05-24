FDB will not become NBF

The Fiji Development Bank will not go down the path that destroyed the National Bank of Fiji.

This sentiment was shared by the Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while contributing to the debate on the FDB’s 2019 Annual Report.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says FDB will not give out loans anyhow as was the case with NBF.

This was said in response to National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad who raised a question about an applicant whose loan was not approved by the FDB.

“But that person has been writing, he wrote to the Honorable Attorney General, I don’t know if he wrote to the Honorable Koya. But he also reached out and I don’t know, because he has not been given any reason why his loan was declined and his business was only affected after COVID-19. And there were many other examples.”

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that a bank cannot just give out loans just because they have a $200m loan facility.

“Just because there is a $200m facility does not mean you give out loans Willy nilly. You don’t give out loans Willy nilly. We need to be able to give it to people who you know can pay or they need a helping hand. He used some instance from Lautoka to justify that. Completely irresponsible, I think he wants us to go down the NBF road. That’s what happened in NBF.”

The Acting Prime Minister has stressed that FDB continues to grow its main income stream, through interest from commercial loans and other significant investments.