FDB to move more customers into the digital space

The Fiji Development Bank will continue to try and move its customers into the digital space.

While opening the refurbished FDB office in Lautoka, Chief Executive Saud Minam highlighted that the branch only attracts roughly five customers a day while the 700 plus are in the digital space.

Minam says it’s also a new journey the FDB is undertaking in an effort to utilize most of its staff in the frontline of providing services.

“We have developed a concept here that includes inclusiveness both from the gender. We do have a nursing room available here as well as a reflection room we will have a small couch and as well as refrigeration for staff who want to go through the nursing process.”

The Fiji Development Bank also plays a critical role in ensuring investment is carried out in the various sectors of the economy.

12 new jobs were also created following the refurbishment.