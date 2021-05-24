FDB launches new loan scheme

The Fiji Development Bank has launched its new loan scheme for Small and Medium businesses.

The scheme will also enable farmers to access up to $50,000 for their agriculture business.

FDB Board Chair, Andre Viljoen says the SME Sustainability Package will help businesses strengthen and broaden their operations and step-up service delivery.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a buzz in the business sector, and the government will continue to provide an enabling environment.

“You need to have consistencies in policies, you need to have the overall objective to get to the destination, and you don’t make things up as you go along and you also need stability, so stability in the economic sense, in the socio-economic sense, is also very important.”

FDB Chief Executive Saudi Minam says they will soon be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Business Assistance Fiji.

Minam says following this, the package should come online by March 7th and customers will be able to access the assistance.

The FDB CEO adds that this will be for SMEs and farmers wanting to access up to $50,000 for five-year financing at a rate of five percent.

He says the facility can be accessed digitally through the FDB online application portal.

Minam also revealed that FDB is currently working on its five-year plan.