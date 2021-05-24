FDB joins Anti Bribery Campaign

The Fiji Development Bank has become the latest public statutory organisation to join the “I don’t accept bribes’ campaign.

This is a joint nationwide initiative by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with the UN Development Programme under the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption project funded by the New Zealand Government.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam acknowledged FICAC, UN-PRAC and the NZ Government for collaborating with the Bank on this important campaign.

Minam highlights while FDB has its own Code of Conduct and principles regarding this subject matter, it is still important for the staff to participate in such campaigns and understand the broader context of bribery.

He adds their Code of Conduct clearly outlines the ethical and professional standards for staff, which they are expected to advocate and embrace at all times.

Minam says the Bank regularly conducts special awareness for its staff to understand the importance of good personal and professional conduct.

FICAC continues its nationwide anti-bribery campaign and integrity efforts by embracing more stakeholders taking up the campaign.