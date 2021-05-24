FDB inundated with inquiries

The Fiji Development Bank has received a number of queries for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises loans.

The FDB says they started receiving calls following the announcement of the 2021-2022 National Budget last week.

A spokesperson says various types of businesses have enquired with them, which goes to show that there is a need for such a financial solution in the market.

The spokesperson says they understand the circumstances that businesses are in.

Keeping in mind health safety measures, FDB is working on digital service delivery.

Until then businesses are requested to email their names, contact details, business location, loan purpose, and the amount needed.