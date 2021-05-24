Home

Business

FDB holds virtual discussions with farmers and businesses

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 18, 2021 4:40 pm
FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam durning a virtual meeting. [Source: Fiji Development Bank]

The Fiji Development Bank has been holding virtual meetings with various community leaders including farmers and small businesses.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam says the virtual meeting and discussion allows them to reach out to diverse groups to increase their awareness of their COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The Bank has been holding zoom discussions with these Fijians in the last two weeks to create awareness of the Government credit guarantee scheme for businesses.

Minam says they continue to engage grassroots farmers which include nine community leaders from across the rural-agro sectors in the central and western divisions as well as the maritime communities.

The FDB CEO adds his team has been helping businesses, individuals and farmers by assisting with information sessions, guiding them in applying for the loan digitally, and providing access to the much-needed financing during these times.

