FDB focuses on new economic growth strategy

The Fiji Development Bank will continue to tailor-make financial solutions targeting specific sectors of the economy.

Chief Executive Saud Minam says they will continue to develop innovative products so that Fijian ventures become resilient and contribute to economic growth.

FDB yesterday marked its 55th anniversary, and the Chief Executive says they will be charting a new direction and focus for the bank.

“Focus remains the same. There are only two segments that we will be looking at. One is agriculture and SME. 95 percent of our portfolio is in that. Going forward, we will maintain that in our segment. We currently have around 8,500 accounts. We should be about 10,000 by the end of this year. With the digital preposition that we are planning to work on, we should have 50,000 customers by the end of 2025. “

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has also acknowledged the way in which the bank now conducts its business.