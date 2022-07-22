FDB expands footprint in female entrepreneurship space

The Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam

The Fiji Development Bank hopes to attract around 3000 female entrepreneurs to its newly launched loan facility.

As part of its 55th anniversary celebration, FDB today launched a new facility for women entrepreneurs only.

Chief Executive Saud Minam says their aim is to increase the value of female loan applicants from 11 to 25 percent in the next three years, to create a more conducive and gender-responsive business environment.

Minam says the new loan facility is for women who have been operating a registered MSME business for more than six months.

”There will be basic requirements, so based on those requirements, they will be able to provide us with the information on what type of loan they want. They want to buy more machinery or working capital loan, and based on that, we will be able to provide them with anywhere from $1000 to $5000 worth of loan.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji Development Bank is expanding its footprint in the female entrepreneurship space.

”We had announced in the budget that we have set aside a million dollars where the government will be providing 10 percent equity towards any female entrepreneur that wants to borrow money from FDB, anywhere from $1000 to $5000 and we will give ten percent equity contribution.”

The loan facility will be made available from the 1st of next month.