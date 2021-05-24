Home

Business

FDB enhances access to Agriculture Financing

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 7:21 am

The Fiji Development Bank has adopted the Agriculture Value Chain Financing method to improve access to financing.

FDB commenced financing through value chain last December with the launch of the Rice Mobility Package in conjunction with the Fiji Rice Limited.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says the Bank is in the process of developing a similar solution for ginger, dairy and other agricultural products.

He adds the beauty of this is that all these will be accessible digitally through FDB Web Portal.

Minam says the advantage of this concept is that it connects farmers to a guaranteed market which then allows them to access financing and technical assistance more readily.

The value chain model will also allow processors to secure consistent supply.

Minam adds for the small to medium-size farmers, this method will offer a mechanism to obtain financing that may otherwise not be available due to a lack of collateral or transaction costs of securing a loan and it can be a way to guarantee a market for products.

