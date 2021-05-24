Home

FDB continues support for dairy farmers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 4:00 pm

The Fiji Development Bank is continuing its effort to strengthen linkages and tailor target financial solutions.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says they have partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture for the Commercial Farmers Equity Package to promote the expansion of commercial agriculture.

Minam says after providing support to Rice Farmers under the value chain concept, the FDB is now moving its focus to support dairy farmers.

The FDB already has a Memorandum of Understanding with Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited.

Minam says the number of dairy farms is over a thousand now and the quantity of milk exported has also increased.

He says with access to finance from FDB, smallholder dairy farmers can unlock the potential of their land by purchasing equipment, improving their dairy cattle and milk production and allowing them to sell the surplus to markets greatly boosting their income.

The Chief Executive says their support through this linkage will build on the path to food security, resilience against the backdrop of a post-COVID recovery.

