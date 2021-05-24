FDB assists customers affected by floods

The Fiji Development Bank will be rolling out assistance to customers affected by the adverse weather conditions last week.

FDB Chief Executive Officer, Saud Minam says the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Cody to Fijian families and businesses, including crops and livestock, is heartbreaking.

The assistance will be a lifeline to FDB’s eligible customers, helping them get through tough times and get back on their feet.

While reports and data are being collated from branches around the country, Minam says their thoughts were with all Fijians who had been severely affected by this disaster.

FDB will assist affected customers through its general rehabilitation measures and policy guidelines.

The state entity says it will continue to support this important segment of the food chain supply.