Business

FDB assists 150 children in the North

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 6:43 pm
The Fiji Development Bank has assisted more than 150 children in the Northern Division with school stationaries.

While the Bank has been supporting children’s equitable quality education for years it says this year is a little different.

Since many families have been affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, the FDB intends to share their financial burden.

This will enable the families to concentrate on their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Through the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC), this year FDB has been able to distribute supplies in the Northern Division to families affected by TC Yasa.

The Bank has supported more than 300 children’s education in the previous years.

