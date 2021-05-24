FCEF work to address supply chain issue

There has been a significant increase in business activity since the opening of the international border and the business community is expecting this to increase.

However, Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti says there have been many challenges since these businesses returned.

Batiweti says that some business supply chains have been affected adding that this is on a global scale and FCEF is working to seek assistance from the government in this regard so it does not affect local consumers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are just still in the throws of the pandemic and so it is important that we clear the road very quickly so that the costs will start to reduce, the consumers can start to afford to buy things that they enjoy. Most of these things are a necessity in the house.”

Meanwhile, Batiweti highlighted that the Reserve Bank of Fiji has announced that they have had a re-forecast as they have seen that business off-take since easing restrictions is positive and continues on an upward trend.