Business

FCEF prioritizes job creation

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 26, 2021 4:01 pm
Newly appointed President, Vinay Narsey [left] and Outgoing President Sandeep Chauhan

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s new board will be focusing on job creation and maximizing employment opportunities.

This was highlighted by the Federation’s new President following his appointment yesterday.

Newly appointed President, Vinay Narsey is planning to work with relevant stakeholders to create more employment opportunities.

“I think a big one for us would be the establishment of the new council, the BPO council as you know and government has given quite a number of assistance to them so that would be an avenue of job creator as you might call it”.

Outgoing President Sandeep Chauhan says there is a greater risk attached if adaptation is not prioritized.

“There’s also learnings in all of these. Where if we don’t adapt very quickly to the pandemic or to any situation that we come across than we are at risk our credibility, our livelihoods”.

Many businesses have closed down during this pandemic but FCEF advises its members that adapting to the current situation is the best bet at thriving economically.

