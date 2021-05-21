Home

COVID-19
Business

FCEF members struggling to stay afloat

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 31, 2021 4:04 pm

Some members of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation especially the small and micro-businesses are on the verge of closing down.

President Sandeep Chauhan says the second wave of COVID-19 has not spared their members and discussions are underway with relevant authorities to assist these businesses to reopen and operate safely.

“I would assume a lot of the small micro-business would be affected. Some would be facing the difficulties of closing down or very close to it. And the sooner we act on this, the sooner we can help and the better it will be so hopefully we can get them to open up.”



Chauhan says getting businesses back on track is crucial to the economy.

“A lot of the businesses are happy to adhere to the protocols that has been set out so they can get their people back on track and start employing them. And start to manufacture goods which can be then sold to the supermarkets or various stores so that is the plan for the moment.”

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce says businesses need to survive and it cannot keep people on a payroll without earning an income.

