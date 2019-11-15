FCEF members adhering to plastic ban

Members of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation have familiarized themselves with the ban of single-use plastic bags.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says some members who were initially affected or unhappy are now compliant with the regulations.

He also says more time was given to prepare for the ban and there should be no excuses for businesses who are non-compliant.

“None of our member have come back to say we were not ready, they were preparing there contingency plans in advance, however surprisingly come one Jan there were a lot of people who still said we’re not ready, that’s unfortunate, you can’t blame anyone, whoever said they were not ready need to look at whether they heard the warning, what did they do about the warning”.

Batiweli says their members have also noted how significant non-compliance sanctions can cost.