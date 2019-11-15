FCEF marks 60 years of existence

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation today celebrated its 60th anniversary reflecting on its achievements.

With the vision to be Fiji’s premier employers’ representative, members present at the celebration acknowledged the Federation for assisting businesses and the private sectors.

President Sandeep Chauhan says they are now focusing on bettering their services for the private sector.

“Everything we do is important and if it were not for the many determined and creative thinkers that have built and contributed to the ever-strong organization FCEF would have just remained as an idea”

Having registered in 1960 initially known as Fiji Employers Consultative Association, it changed its memorandum and articles of association and its name to the Fiji Employers Association in 1991.

To date, there are nine standing councils, each with its own chair and members.