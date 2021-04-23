Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Some still not adhering to facemask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry expects variant confirmation soon|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|Test results from Australia expected soon|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|
Full Coverage

Business

FCEF conducts survey on businesses

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 12:40 pm

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is conducting a survey for its members to gauge how businesses are coping in light of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

FCEF Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti, says the survey will help identify how many businesses have closed, and the difficulties they are encountering currently.

Batiweti has also clarified that it is too early to ask any business if they are laying off staff as the focus now is to follow the directive to shut down for health and safety purposes.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that businesses are taking the necessary measures to be complaint with the health advisories that are being put out and they are advising members to minimize unnecessary movement as much as possible for the safety of all Fijians.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.