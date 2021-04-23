FCEF conducts survey on businesses

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is conducting a survey for its members to gauge how businesses are coping in light of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

FCEF Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti, says the survey will help identify how many businesses have closed, and the difficulties they are encountering currently.

Batiweti has also clarified that it is too early to ask any business if they are laying off staff as the focus now is to follow the directive to shut down for health and safety purposes.

He stresses that businesses are taking the necessary measures to be complaint with the health advisories that are being put out and they are advising members to minimize unnecessary movement as much as possible for the safety of all Fijians.