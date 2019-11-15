FCEF steps out of its boundaries to assist businesses

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is stepping out of its operation boundaries to ensure micro, medium and small receives full support in these trying times.

Executive Officer Victoria Yee says they’ve beefed up their awareness and information sessions over the past few weeks to their registered members as well as non-registered businesses.

She adds they have been visiting businesses in the informal sector and rural areas to ensure those micro and small businesses are at par with the current business or market conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“To ensure that they receive the much-needed information for them to be able to grow and expand their businesses regardless of where their locations are. And in this case, it’s the women who are provided the financial literacy training, we also provide training on value-adding to their crops to those doing organic planting and in terms of market accessibility. How to create markets for them.”

The Federation also aims to continue providing advice for businesses to operate in a legal environment.

Yee says they’ve assisted businesses to grant their business license, OHS and Fire certificates among other requirements to boost productivity.