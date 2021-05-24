FCDCL works to ensure milk supply is not affected

To ensure dairy farmers continue providing milk during COVID-19, the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited is working with relevant authorities.

This includes the Health Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Ministry of Trade and Transport.

FCDCL Chief Executive, Kushmendra Prasad says they want milk production to increase.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says dairy farmers in lockdown areas like Sawani-Serea can access emergency supplies of feed supplements.

The Dairy farmers can now access feed for half the value, as FCDCL has been rolling out the subsidy programme in partnership with Fiji Dairy Limited.

Farmers in lockdown areas can arrange to take delivery of supplies from FCDCL chilling centres and FCDCL can supply at the borders.

Transport of these supplies to the border will be free of charge.

Dairy farmers are urged to follow the proper protocols at the border.