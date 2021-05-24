FCDCL notes increase in milk production

An increase in milk production has been recorded for the first six months of this year, boosting the confidence of commercial dairy farmers.

According to the Fiji Corporative Dairy Company Limited, production has risen by two percent.

Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad says a better understanding of the management of cattle through lactation is needed to see further improvements.

“Supplement feeding is one of the major important things that contribute to an increase in milk production. It is supplement feeding and the right practices.”

The Fiji Corporative Dairy Company Limited believes milk supply will rise due to interventions such as calf rearing and the provision of markets.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says the pandemic has not hindered milk supply.