FCDCL focuses on increasing productivity

[Photo Supplied]

The Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited along with the Agriculture Ministry is undertaking various programs to improve milk production in the country.

There is a need to increase local production due to the rising cost of imported milk.

FCDCL Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad says in the first quarter of this year, they produced around 1.6 million litres of milk.

Article continues after advertisement

The target set by FCDCL for milk production this year is 6.5 million litres.

However, the total consumption of liquid milk per annum is around 15 million litres.

Prasad says the Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company has noted a slight increase in the milk supply from commercial farmers.

“The first quarter’s milk production has gone up by seven percent. Looking at other areas like Vunidawa, Naitasiri, and other centres, the production is up to a 12.5 percent increase.”

Prasad says most farms are currently in the recovery stage as a lot of the herd was affected by Brucellosis and Tuberculosis.

According to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission advisory, the prices of most milk brands available in the market are expected to rise.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture is introducing new genetics and breeds to improve milk production.